    She's high on Malana cream: Nawab Malik on Kangana's 'freedom in 1947 bheek' remark

    Mumbai, Nov 12: NCP leader Nawab Malik came down heavily on actor Kangana Ranaut over her controversial 'freedom was bheekh' comment and said she seemed to be high on Malana cream (drug).

    Kangana Ranaut

    Addressing a press conference, Malik said "We strongly condemn actress Kangana Ranaut's statement (India got freedom in 2014). She insulted freedom fighters. Centre must take back the Padma Shri from Kangana and arrest her."

    ""Looks like Kangana Ranaut took a heavy dose of Malana Cream (a particular variety of hashish which grows specifically in HP) before making such a statement," he added.

    Actor Kangana Ranaut kicked off a firestorm on Thursday for declaring that India attained "real freedom" in 2014, when the Modi-led government came to power, and describing the country's Independence in 1947 as "bheek", or alms.

    The ever combative Ranaut, whose Twitter account has been suspended, hit back on Instagram.

    "Even though I clearly mentioned 1857 revolution first freedom fight which was curbed... which lead to more atrocities and cruelties from the British and alost a century later freedom was given to us in Gandhi's begging bowl... Ja aur roo ab," she said in her Insta stories.

    Ranaut, who was awarded a Padma Shri earlier this week, also targeted the Congress in her remarks at the show.

    "If we get freedom as a 'bheek', is it even freedom? What the British left behind in the name of Congress... They were the extension of the British...," she said.

    The "Manikarnika" actor, known for provocative and often inflammatory statements, was once again the centre of debate - and ire - with politicians across the spectrum, including BJP MP Varun Gandhi, among the host of social media users and others who reacted with outrage for her comments at an event on Wednesday evening.

    Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 11:58 [IST]
