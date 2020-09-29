YouTube
    Seven-member ECI team led by CEC arrives to fine-tune arrangements for Bihar polls

    Patna, Sep 29: A seven-member Election Commission of India team led by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora arrived here Tuesday evening to review preparedness for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

    Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar are part of the high-level poll panel team to the state. Over the next two days, the Commission will be meeting representatives of the political parties, Chief Electoral Officer & local administration officers at Patna and Gaya.

    The Commission will hold a press conference on October 1 evening in the state capital, election office sources said here.

    The poll panel had on Friday announced schedule for three phases election in Bihar. Voting for a total of 243 assembly seats will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes will take place on November 10. This is one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic.

