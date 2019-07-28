  • search
    Senior Congress leader Jaipal Reddy passes away, condolences pour in from PM Modi to President

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, July 28: Senior Congress leader and former Union minister S Jaipal Reddy died at a hospital here in the early hours of Sunday. The 77-year-old was recently diagnosed with pneumonia and was admitted to the hospital, where he died at 1.28 am.

    President of India Ram Nath Kovind referred to Reddy as a thinking person's politician and an outstanding parliamentarian.

    Senior Congress leader Jaipal Reddy passes away, condolences pour in from PM Modi to President
    Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu condoled the demise of S. Jaipal Reddy.(Image Courtesy: @VPSecretariat)

    "Sorry to hear of the passing of Shri S. Jaipal Reddy, former Union Minister. He was a thinking person's politician and an outstanding parliamentarian. My condolences to his family and many associates," Kovind said in his Twitter message.

    Senior Congress leader and former union minister Jaipal Reddy passes away

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Jaipal Reddy was an effective administrator.

    "Shri Jaipal Reddy had years of experience in public life. He was respected as an articulate speaker and effective administrator. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this hour of grief," Modi wrote on Twitter.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Jaipal Reddy was an outstanding parliamentarian who dedicated his entire life towards public service.

    'm sorry to hear about the sad demise of former Union Minister and veteran Congress leader Shri Jaipal Reddy Garu. An outstanding parliamentarian, great son of Telangana, he dedicated his entire life towards public service. My deepest condolences to his family and friends, tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

    Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram recollected the passion and scholarship of Reddy in his speeches.

    "Deeply saddened by the passing away of veteran Congress leader Shri Jaipal Reddy garu," Chidambaram wrote on Twitter. "Behind every word that he spoke or wrote, there was deep scholarship and a passion that was remarkable."

    A dignified and well red man who was a Nehruvian to the core: this is how economist and MP Jairam Ramesh described Jaipal Reddy.

    "Jaipal Reddygaru was one of the most decent, dignified, well-read and learned men in Indian public life," Ramesh wrote on Twitter.

    "He was an outstanding Parliamentarian with a fine sense of humour and repartee. I knew him very well and we would spend long hours talking of everything under the sun going beyond politics and politicians. He was a Nehruvian to the core and was also a great admirer of Rajaji. I pay tribute to this fine human being."

    Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu condoled the demise of S. Jaipal Reddy while recalling the former Union Minister's "razor sharp intellect" and "biting wit". Naidu said Reddy was his close friend of four decades and they used to sit next to each other in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

    "An exemplary orator, he was conferred 'Outstanding Parliamentarian Award' in 1998. With his razor sharp intellect and biting wit, he was also a powerful spokesperson of the party to which he belonged," the vice president said in his message.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 28, 2019, 11:07 [IST]
