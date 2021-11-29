Schools, colleges reopen in Delhi despite overall air quality being in 'very poor' category

1 in 3 kids in classes 1, 2 never attended school in person due to Covid: Survey

New Delhi, Nov 29: After remaining shut for two weeks due to air pollution, the schools and all other educational institutions in Delhi have reopened from Monday despite the air quality still being in the "very poor" category.

In the wake of high air pollution levels, the schools in the national capital had remained shut since November 14. The government had taken several measures including banning construction workers and launching 'red light on gaadi off' campaign to reduce the pollution levels.

The air quality in Delhi on Monday remained in the "very poor" category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 370, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

"The AQI today indicates 'very poor' air quality. Local surface winds are likely to increase moderately on the 29th and 30th that increases the dispersion of pollutants leading to slight improvement but AQI remains in the 'very poor' category. Low mixing layer height is preventing efficient dispersion of pollutants. The share of stubble burning related pollutants in Delhi's PM2.5 is 3 per cent," SAFAR said in its bulletin.

"Air quality in Delhi is improving now. Schools, colleges, educational institutes to re-open from 29th November in Delhi," said Gopal Rai after the review meeting recently

"Normal functioning of Delhi govt offices will also resume from 29th November. We advise them to use public transport to commute. Special bus services will be started from colonies where the maximum number of Delhi govt employees reside," he said.

According to the government agencies, AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 are marked as severe/hazardous.