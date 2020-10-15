SC asks Republic Media Group to approach Bombay HC in TRP scam case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 15: The Supreme Court has rejected a plea filed by Republic TV challenging the probe by the Mumbai police into the alleged TRP scam. The court however gave the channel the liberty to move the Bombay High Court.

The court however said that it is concerned that the Commissioners of Police have started giving interviews on cases.

SC refuses to entertain Republic TV's plea, says 'approach Bombay HC'|Oneindia News

The channel had moved the court challenging the probe. The Mumbai crime branch is probing the alleged manipulation in TRPs by soliciting and paying certain viewers to watch news channels round the clock. The police said that Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema were found to be manipulating the TRPs.

The police made four arrests in the case, which includes the owners of Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema. The probe began after the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) approached the police and filed a complaint in this regard.