Gatecrasher, says BJP on TMC leader's claim that Pradhan offered him sweets

Sacked as Minister, Partha Chatterjee also loses all posts in Trinamool Congress

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, July 28: Hours after being sacked from ministerial post in Mamata Banerjee-led cabinet in West Bengal, Partha Chatterjee has been removed from Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Chatterjee has been also removed from the post of Trinamool General Secretary, National Vice President and three other posts, TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said on Thursday.

Partha Chatterjee sacked, not a West Bengal minister anymore

"Partha Chatterjee has been removed from TMC along with the post of General Secretary, National vice president and three other posts. He has been suspended till the investigation is underway. He can come back if proven not guilty," Abhishek said.

Chatterjee and his close associate Arpita Mukherjee were arrested on 23 July. A day before, large stacks of cash was discovered from actor-model's (Arpita Mukherjee) flat.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 19:54 [IST]