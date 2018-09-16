Ram Mandir construction will begin before 2019 polls, says former BJP MP

New Delhi, Sep 16: Former BJP MP Ram & President of Ram Janambhoomi Nyas Vilas Vedanti on Sunday said that the BJP has resolved to build the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

''BJP has resolved to build the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The construction of Ram Mandir will begin before the election of 2019 takes place,'' he said.

Several leaders have made controversial statements about Ram Mandir even when the matter is being heard in Supreme Court.

In August, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had said that the central government could bring up a legislation in Parliament to facilitate the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. He had said that if all options were closed, this could be done once the government has adequate numbers in the Rajya Sabha.