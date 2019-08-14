Raksha Bandhan 2019: Meet PM Modi’s rakhi sister, a Pakistan-origin woman

New Delhi, Aug 14: Rakhi is a festival that binds families even if they don't see each other as often as they'd like to. Brothers and sisters come together to celebrate and commemorate the love and the bond they share. India will celebrate Raksha Bandhan on August 15 (Thursday). On this special day, Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, originally from Pakistan, has been faithfully tying a 'rakhi' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for over 21 years.

It is learnt that Qamar met PM Modi when he was an RSS worker. She met him during one of her visits to Delhi with her husband, who is a painter. Qamar has endearingly kept the tradition alive even after Modi became Prime Minister.

Qamar arrived in India from Pakistan after her marriage and has been living in India since. Presently living in Ahmedabad, Shaikh travelled to Delhi on Monday to tie the thread of sibling bond on Modi's wrist, the way she says she has been doing for the last 23 years.

Since this year's Raksha Bandhan is falling on Independence Day, PM Modi will first address the nation from the Red Fort, following which he will return to his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, where he will celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Qamar.

Meanwhile, the appropriate time (Shubh muhurat) to tie rakhi this year is from 10:22 am to 08:08 pm on August 15, 2019.