Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED again today in National Herald case

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 14: A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned for over 10 hours by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper, he will appear before the central probe agency again on Tuesday.

Former Congress President appeared before ED for the first time for questioning on Monday. He left the ED office around 11 pm after questioning on Monday.

The interrogation began at 11 am on Monday morning. The first round of questioning concluded at around 2.15 pm for a lunch break. The Congress leader returned to his residence followed by his visit to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital where his mother and party interim president Sonia Gandhi is admitted due to COVID-related issues.

Rahul Gandhi's questioning resumed the probe for the second round at around 3.45 pm on Monday.

Speaking on the matter on Monday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is also in Delhi to extend support to Gandhi, said, "This kind of behaviour is not good. People will not like it. Nobody should have any objection if the law will take its own course. But we object to the misuse of ED, CBI and IT that is being done."

"We should follow the course of law, only then will the nation function. Law should be equal for everyone. But the targetted summons being sent to leaders, in poll-bound states, Income Tax, ED, and Central Bureau of Investigation raids take place. That is wrong," he added.

On Monday, Gandhi arrived at the ED's office in the national capital with his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, amid a huge march by the party workers along with him to the office.

Congress leaders and workers have staged protests holding placards at AICC headquarters in New Delhi over the summons. Various leaders including Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot took part in the party's Satyagraha march.

Following the day-long protest, the Congress party said that senior leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram suffered a fracture in his left rib after he was pushed away by Delhi Police during the party's protest in support of Rahul Gandhi.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 10:35 [IST]