HS Phoolka resigns from AAP
    Rahul Gandhi must visit grandfather 'Firoze Jahangir Khan's grave and Kumbh: UP Deputy CM

    Gandhinagar, Jan 4: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Thursday said Congress president Rahul Gandhi should participate in the Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj and light a candle at the grave of his grandfather Feroze Gandhi.

    Rahul Gandhi must visit Kumbh, light candle at grandpas grave: UP Deputy CM

    Sharma, who was here to invite Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, his Cabinet colleagues as well as Congress Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani, said he would invite Rahul Gandhi at the Kumbh Mela and offer prayers as per his 'Hindu Dattatrey Gotra'.

    Seeking to indicate that Rahul Gandhi's grandfather Firoze Gandhi was a Muslim (and not a Parsee) who married Indira Gandhi, the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister called him "Firoze Jahangir Khan".

    "His (Firoze Gandhi's) grave is in Prayagraj and Rahul ji must visit it since he has never been there, and light a candle there."

    "I urge Rahul Gandhi to visit Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela and also perform puja at his grandfather's grave. Rahul Gandhi is of the Dattatreya gotra, so I think he should visit the Kumbh Mela," said Sharma.

    The UP government is not only endorsing the event but has also formed the Prayagraj Mela Authority for Kumbh Mela's smooth functioning. A new logo has also been designed for the Mela.

    rahul gandhi kumbh dinesh sharma congress uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 8:29 [IST]
