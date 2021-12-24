YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Punjab minister 'misbehaved' with security personnel at Arvind Kejriwal's residence: Sisodia

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 24: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia alleged that Punjab Transport minister "misbehaved" with security personnel and staff at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here on Friday.

    Deputy chief minister also criticised Punjab Transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring for claiming that Delhi government did not allow government buses of his state to go to IGI airport while permitting those run by Badals (SAD chief patron Parkash Singh Badal and his son and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal).

    Punjab minister misbehaved with security personnel at Arvind Kejriwals residence: Sisodia

    "Raja Warring need not enact such drama here. He should tell how buses of Badal family are being allowed to run illegally in Punjab," Sisodia said in a media briefing. He said that in past one month, 115 buses operated by Badals were seized and 230 challans were issued against them in Delhi for violations.

    As many as 75 buses were seized in last three days. Sisodia said that as per court orders inter-state buses are not allowed to operate beyond inter state bus terminals (ISBTs) and no bus went up to IGI airport. PTI

    More PUNJAB News  

    Read more about:

    punjab arvind kejriwal manish sisodia

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X