Punjab CM Channi expresses regret over 'major lapse' in PM Modi's security

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 5: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has expressed his regrets over Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelling his Ferozepur rally over alleged "security breach" on Wednesday and said "we respect our PM."

"I had to receive the PM at Bathinda today but those who had to accompany me tested COVID positive. Hence, I did not go to receive him as I was in close contact with some who tested positive," news agency ANI quotes him as saying.

The Punjab CM claimed that they had no update about PM's route change. He said, "We had asked them (PMO) to discontinue the visit due to bad weather conditions and protests. We had no information of his (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) sudden route change. There was no security lapse during the PM visit.

"After all, he is the prime minister of the country. We respect him. There is a democratic system and federal system," said Channi.

Assuring of conducting an inquiry, he added, "If there were any security lapses during PM Modi's visit today, then we will conduct an inquiry. There was no danger to the prime minister."

Modi was stuck on a flyover in Punjab for 15-20 minutes on Wednesday due to a blockade by some protesters and returned without attending an event at a martyrs' memorial.

His remarks came as the BJP and the Congress hit out at each other over the issue.

"The farmers have been agitating peacefully for the last one year. I'm not going to lathi-charge at farmers. We spoke to farmers the whole last night after which they ended their agitation. Today, suddenly some agitators gathered in Ferozepur district," Channi added.