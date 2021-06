In pics: From Katrina Kaif to Virat Kohli, know who all dazzled Auto Expo 2016

Everyone who checked up on me, thank you: Katrina Kaif tests negative for COVID-19

Post COVID-19 I had to be patient with myself, says Katrina Kaif

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Jun 12: Actor Katrina Kaif says returning to her fitness regime after recovering from COVID-19 was a slow and steady process. The 37-year-old Bollywood star had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in April.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Kaif said after testing negative she decided to let her body heal at its own pace.

"Back at it, Post covid I've had to be patient with myself in terms of getting back to exercise - you have to go at your own pace and listen to your body, you have good days and then days when you feel exhausted again.

CSIR-Laxai receive DCGI nod to begin trials for Colchicine in Covid patients

"Going slow and trusting your body's healing process and giving yourself time. Step by step," she wrote.

On the work front, Kaif is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty-directed "Sooryavanshi", opposite Akshay Kumar. She also has the third installment of "Tiger" franchise with Salman Khan, a movie with Sriram Raghavan and Gurmmeet Singh''s supernatural-comedy "Phone Booth" in the works. P

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, June 12, 2021, 13:17 [IST]