    PM Modi to address 'hikshak Parv-2021' on Tuesday, to launch multiple key initiatives in education sector

    New Delhi, Sep 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural conclave of ''Shikshak Parv'' on September 7 via video-conferencing and will also launch multiple key initiatives in the education sector.

    The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said he will launch Indian Sign Language Dictionary (audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired, in conformity with Universal Design of Learning), Talking Books (audio books for the visually impaired), School Quality Assurance and Assessment Framework of CBSE, NISHTHA teachers'' training programme for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali portal (for facilitating education volunteers/ donors/ CSR contributors for school development).

    The theme of ''Shikshak Parv-2021'' is ''Quality and Sustainable Schools: Learnings from Schools in India'', it noted.

    Its celebration will encourage innovative practices to ensure not only continuity of education at all levels but to improve quality, inclusive practices and sustainability in schools across the country as well, the PMO said.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 5, 2021, 15:13 [IST]
    X