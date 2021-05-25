Petrol, diesel prices hiked again today; Check details

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 25: In a recent development, petrol price was increased by 23 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise a litre. On Tuesday, the diesel price in the national capital crossed Rs 84 mark while petrol rate in Mumbai neared Rs 100 a litre after fuel prices were raised again.

According to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers petrol price was increased by 23 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise a litre. In Delhi, petrol rates climbed to Rs 93.44 a litre and diesel rose to Rs 84.32.

Rates had already crossed the Rs 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and with the latest increase, the price in Mumbai too was inching towards that level.

A litre of petrol in Mumbai now comes for Rs 99.71 and diesel is priced at Rs 91.57 per litre.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 9:35 [IST]