More than 25 districts in Uttar Pradesh to experience heavy rain under Cyclone Yaas impact

    Lucknow, May 25: As many as 27 districts in Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness heavy rainfall and storm-like conditions from May 24-28, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to reports, the district authorities have been asked to make necessary arrangements.

    cyclone

    The districts flagged by the weather department are Muradabad, Bijnore, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Kasganj, Bahraich, Barabanki, Gonda, Shrawasti, Balrampur, Sidharthnagar, Basti, Ayodhya, Amethi, Sultanpur, Jaunpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Mau, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Ballia, Deoria, Sant Kabirbagr and Maharajganj.

    This warning has been issued in the wake of Cyclone Yaas, which has intensified and moving towards the eastern coast of the country. The cyclone's impact will be felt in east Indian states of Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. In Uttar Pradesh, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj and Lucknow could also witness weather changes due to the cyclone.

    According to former Banaras Hindu University (BHU) professor and climate scientist Dr SN Pandey, the areas in states which will be impacted by the cyclone may witness high wind speeds and rain.

    cyclone uttar pradesh rainfall

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 9:00 [IST]
    X