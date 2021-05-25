Cyclone Yaas to make landfall near Odisha’s Balasore around Wednesday noon; Flight services may be hit

Will lunar eclipse on May 26 trigger tidal waves? Is it linked to cyclone?

More than 25 districts in Uttar Pradesh to experience heavy rain under Cyclone Yaas impact

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Lucknow, May 25: As many as 27 districts in Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness heavy rainfall and storm-like conditions from May 24-28, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to reports, the district authorities have been asked to make necessary arrangements.

The districts flagged by the weather department are Muradabad, Bijnore, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Kasganj, Bahraich, Barabanki, Gonda, Shrawasti, Balrampur, Sidharthnagar, Basti, Ayodhya, Amethi, Sultanpur, Jaunpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Mau, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Ballia, Deoria, Sant Kabirbagr and Maharajganj.

Cyclone Yaas: Calcutta High Court cancel hearings of all matters listed for May 26-27

This warning has been issued in the wake of Cyclone Yaas, which has intensified and moving towards the eastern coast of the country. The cyclone's impact will be felt in east Indian states of Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. In Uttar Pradesh, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj and Lucknow could also witness weather changes due to the cyclone.

According to former Banaras Hindu University (BHU) professor and climate scientist Dr SN Pandey, the areas in states which will be impacted by the cyclone may witness high wind speeds and rain.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 9:00 [IST]