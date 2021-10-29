Difficult for middle class to travel even by road: Priyanka Gandhi on rising fuel prices

On fuel price rise, Puri says he is in touch with Saudi, Russia

Petrol, diesel gets further costlier: Here are new rates in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 29: The rates of petrol and diesel have been increased by at least 30 paise across the metros on Friday. In Delhi, the prices of both petrol and diesel have been hiked by 35 paise.

Now, a litre of petrol costs Rs 114.47, while the price of a litre of diesel stands at Rs 97.02 in the capital.

In the commercial capital Mumbai, people have to shell out Rs 114.47 per litre, a hike of 33 paise, and the diesel is retailed at 105.49 per litre, higher by 37 paise.

After an increase of 34 paise, a litre of petrol in Kolkata stands at 109.12 while diesel is retailed at Rs 100.49, costlier by 35 paise.

In Chennai, people have to pay Rs 105.43 per litre for petrol after a hike of 30 paise, while diesel is sold at Rs 101.25 per litre, expensive by 34 paise.

In Bhopal, the prices of petrol and diesel per litre were increased by 37 and 38 paise. respectively. Now, a litre of petrol costs Rs 117.35 and diesel is sold at 106.76.

In Bengaluru, the new rates of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 112.43 and Rs 103.53, respectively. Whereas in Hyderabad, petrol is sold at Rs 113 per litre and diesel at Rs 106.22 per litre.

In most cities in the country, the rate of petrol and diesel per litre is above Rs 100.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

On daily basis, the oil marketing companies revise the price of fuels and the new prices will come into effect at 6 am every day. Four factors influence the rise of fuel price crude - oil, freight and processing charges, excise duty and VAT.

Shedding the modest price change policy, state-owned fuel retailers have since October 6 started passing on the larger incidence of cost to consumers. This is because the international benchmark Brent crude is trading at USD 84.51 per barrel for the first time in seven years. A month back, Brent was trading at USD 73.51.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 29, 2021, 9:49 [IST]