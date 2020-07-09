People over 60 years account for 53% of COVID-19 deaths: Health ministry

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 09: The Union health ministry on Thursday said there was no community transmission in India yet and there had only been "some localised outbreak"

The ministry also said that the World Health Organization (WHO) has also "not provided any standard definition of the localised outbreak and community transmission".

"They have given its member states the right to report after assessing the local conditions," the statement said.

In a press briefing on the coronavirus situation after a month, the Union health ministry said that currently India has 538 cases per million population, as per WHO situation report.

"Case per million population in some countries are at least 16-17 times more than what it is in India. We have 15 deaths per million population whereas we have countries where it is 40 times as much, said OSD Rajesh Bhushan.

''We are the second-most populous country of the world. Despite a population of 1.3 billion people, India has been able to manage COVID-19 relatively well. If you look at cases per million population it still remains amongst lowest in the world,'' Rajesh Bhushan, OSD, Ministry of Health

The Union health ministry also said that 10% of India's population (60 years and above) accounts for 53% of country's coronavirus-linked deaths. People with the age of above 45 years are high-risk population.

"It is a dynamic and evolving situation; we are keeping abreast with the information coming from WHO headquarters on this aspect," said Rajesh Bhushan, OSD, Ministry of Health on World Health Organization (WHO) saying that "the virus may be airborne".

''To speed up ramping up of testing capacity, private labs have now been allowed to apply for NABL accreditation and in parallel submit their application to ICMR, they can complete accreditation in one month, 1,132 testing labs are now operational,'' ICMR Senior scientist Nivedita Gupta said.