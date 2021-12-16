Ready to accept demand of revoking suspension of MPs if they apologise: Govt

Parliament roundup: Rahul Gandhi seeks resignation of MoS Home Ajay Mishra

New Delhi, Dec 16: On the 14th day of the Winter Session of Parliament, the proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned. In the lower house, the house was adjourned following uproar by Opposition MPs over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and their demand for resignation of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni. Amid the din, Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav introduced the Biodiversity Amendment Bill. The house was adjourned till Friday after that.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned within nine minutes of proceedings starting this morning, amidst continued protests by the Opposition.

We call them for discussions, they refuse: Prahlad Joshi on Parliament protests by Opposition

"A Supreme Court-monitored investigation is going on in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. The Parliament is a place for discussions. We want to take constructive suggestions from the Opposition. We call them for discussions but they refuse," alleged Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

91 % MSMEs were functional & 9% closed down due to the impact: Govt in LS on a ques by Rahul Gandhi

National Small Industries Corporation Ltd conducted an online survey in Aug 2020, covering around 5,774 MSMEs in 32 States/UTs to assess impact of COVID on MSMEs. It was found that 91% MSMEs were functional & 9% closed down due to the impact, says govt in LS on a question by Rahul Gandhi

Lakhimpur Kheri: MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni holds meeting with Ministry of Home Affairs

MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni, who has been facing Opposition's wrath over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, is present at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and is holding some official meetings related to his department.

Minister who killed farmers should be punished: Rahul Gandhi in LS

We should be allowed to speak about the murder that was committed in Lakhimpur Kheri, where there was an involvement of the Minister & about which it has been said that it was a conspiracy. The Minister who killed farmers should resign and be punished: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha condoles death of Group Captain Varun Singh

The Lok Sabha on Thursday mourned the death of IAF Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed to injuries sustained in the December 8 helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor.

LoP in RS, Mallikarjun Kharge: We had given a notice under Rule 267 in RS over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. We wanted a discussion over the incidents that took place there, especially on the SIT clearly saying that the mowing down of farmers was pre-planned, a conspiracy and it was a murder. Police have filed an updated chargesheet. Its supervision is being done by a retired judge to ensure that the inquiry goes on properly. Son of MoS Home is involved & he himself was the conspirator. He along with 13 of his friends killed the farmers, he said.

Govt not read to discuss Lakhimpur Kheri case, says Congress' KC Venugopal

Government is not ready to discuss anything about the Lakhimpur Kheri issue. SIT has given a special report telling it is a clear conspiracy. Parliament is not ready to discuss, it is very unfortunate. Govt should come forward with a statement on the issue: KC Venugopal, Congress

Story first published: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 16:44 [IST]