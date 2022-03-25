Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: PM Modi to interact with students on April 1 at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi

YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 25: The fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha is going to be held on 1st April this year at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. Education Ministry said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students and share his insights on how to beat exam stress.

    Pariksha Pe Charcha is an interactive program wherein students, parents and teachers from India and overseas interact with the Prime Minister to discuss and overcome the stress emerging out of examinations in order to celebrate life as an Utsav.

    School students of classes 9 to 12, teachers and parents will be selected through an online competition for the program.

    This event has been organised for the last four years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

    The first three editions of the programme were held in Delhi in a town-hall interactive format. The fourth edition was held online on April 7, 2021.

    The first edition of the interaction programme with school and college students was held here at Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018, and the second edition was organised in January 2019.

    Story first published: Friday, March 25, 2022, 8:29 [IST]
