Pakistan court asks India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav by April 13

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Islamabad, Mar 04: The Islamabad High Court on Thursday instructed the Pakistan government to grant one more opportunity to India for its response in a case seeking appointment of a lawyer to contest the appeal of Kulbhushan Jadhav against his death penalty in line with International Court of Justice's decision.

The death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav cannot be denied the right to a fair trial as he is a human being and asked India to appoint a lawyer for Jadhav by April 13.

Jadhav, a 51-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. India approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence.

After hearing both sides, the Hague-based ICJ issued a verdict in July, 2019, asking Pakistan to give India consular access to Jadhav and also ensure review of his conviction.

The Islamabad High Court formed a three-member larger bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb in August 2020 which has repeatedly asked India to nominate a lawyer from Pakistan for Jadhav but New Delhi so far refused by insisting that it should be given a chance to appoint an Indian lawyer.

Khan told the court that India was consciously delaying the case so that it could get a chance to knock at the doors of the ICJ with the complaint that Pakistan was in violation of its judgement to provide an opportunity of review to Jadhav.

In November 2021, Pakistan's Parliament enacted a law to give Jadhav the right to file a review appeal against his conviction by the military court.

After hearing arguments by Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan, the court on Thursday asked India to appoint a lawyer for Jadhav by April 13.

Story first published: Friday, March 4, 2022, 11:52 [IST]