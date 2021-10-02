Paddy crops procurement to begin from Sunday in Haryana, Punjab; farmers withdraw protests

No more 'Gorakh Dhanda' in Haryana: State government bans the use of phrase

New Delhi, Oct 3: The Union Government has reversed its earlier decision to delay the procurement of paddy crops in Haryana and Punjab following protests from farmers' groups. The procurement would commence from Sunday, 3 October.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey, MoS, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, said, "The procurement (of Kharif crops) will start from tomorrow in Haryana as well as Punjab."

Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar, after meeting Ashwini Choubey, said "I am happy that the Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey has accepted our request, and procurement will start in Haryana from October 3,"

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said that the decision was taken by the central government as the state government serves as an agency. He added, "We've discussed the problems of farmers with the Centre and decided to resume the procurement process from tomorrow morning. The decision was not taken by the state govt, we are just a procurement agency."

The centre had postponed the procurement of Kharif crops, which was earlier to commence from 1 October, till October 11 due to heavy rains as the moisture content in fresh arrivals was beyond permissible limits.

The decision sparked off protests in several parts of Punjab and Haryana. Farmers broke police barricades and faced water cannons, including near Chief Minister Khattar's house in Karnal.

In Punjab, farmers protested outside the residences of several Congress legislators, including state assembly Speaker Rana K P Singh in Rupnagar and MLA Harjot Kamal in Moga.

Meanwhile, Samyukt Kisan Morcha has withdrawn demonstrations for the early start of procurement of Kharif crops. PTI

Story first published: Saturday, October 2, 2021, 20:16 [IST]