On the eve of Indo-Pak clash in Asia Cup, why Pakistanis trolled Bollywood

By
    New Delhi, Sept 19: Pakistan-bashing is not something new for Bollywood movie-makers but when such ventures are not backed with a comprehensive research, then there is bound to be a backlash. In the recent film 'Genius' which got released on August 24, something similar happened. In one of the scenes of the film related to our western neighbours, Lahore's Arfa Software Technology Park has been shown as the ISI headquarters and it did not go down well the common Pakistanis who trolled the film brutally.

    The film, featuring Utkarsh Sharma, son of Anil Sharma who directed the blockbuster film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' in 2001 and where Utkarsh featured as a child actor, also includes seasoned actors like Mithun Chakraborty and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It, however, failed to make much of a mark in the box office although the negative response it received from across the border saw it making some headlines.

    Also Read | Pakistan Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari is in news for a unique act

    Bollywood has a big fan following in Pakistan and its films and actors and actresses have immense popularity there. But this one film failed to strike a chord with them.

    Here are some tweets posted trolling the controversial clip of the film 'Genius':

