Pakistan Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari is in news for a unique act

Islamabad, Sept 18: Former cricketer Imran Khan might have vowed to achieve a 'Naya Pakistan' after taking oath as the country's prime minister last month, but there are enough signs that the 'Purana' (old) Pakistan is not going to give way too easily.

Recently, Pakistan's Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari made the headlines, though for negative reasons, when a picture of her taking a nap in her office went viral. The picture soon earned brickbats from the netizens although there were voices too expressing sympathy for her. The picture also saw some people posting videos of pranks that could be played with people who take power nap at their work stations.

According to a report published by the United Nations in march last year, Pakistan is ranked 147 out of 188 countries surveyed for human development while its major daily Dawn cited a report in April saying an independent watchdog condemned the country's human rights record over the past one year, saying it failed to make any progress.

Here's how Twitterati reacted:

Must be exhausting, ensuring all those human rights. pic.twitter.com/C9m7sQdg8G — Aima Khosa (@aimaMK) September 13, 2018

This rest is fine but the photo is not. It may be lunch break. It shows there is someone in the office breaching the privacy. This person can leak important documents as well. Person must be identified & sacked. @ShireenMazari1 @ImranKhanPTI https://t.co/so8PgRSV7j — Mirza (@MAliMirza1) September 15, 2018