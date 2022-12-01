YouTube
    On BSF Raising Day, PM Modi lauds Force that has for 58 years fought India's enemies within and without

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    The Border Security Force was raised on this day in 1965 for securing India's borders.

    New Delhi, Dec 01: The Border Security Force is celebrating its 58th Raising Day today. The event is observed annually on December 1. The BSF is also termed as the First Line of Defence of Indian territories. The paramilitary force was raised on 1 December 1965.

    On BSF Raising Day, PM Modi lauds Force that has for 58 years fought Indias enemies within and without

    Expressing pride on the occasion of the 58th raising day of the BSF, Prime Minister Modi has greeted the BSF personnel and their families on the occasion of BSF's Raising Day. PM also acknowledged the outstanding track record of BSF force while protecting India and serving our nation with utmost diligence.

    He tweeted, ''Raising Day greetings to all @BSF_India personnel and their families. This is a force with an outstanding track record of protecting India and serving our nation with utmost diligence. I also appreciate the noble work of BSF during challenging situations like natural disasters.''

    Their motto stands for Jivan Paryant Kartavya (meaning duty until life). Pankaj Kumar Singh is the current DG for BSF Raising Day since 1 September 2021. He's an IPS officer from the RR batch of 1988.

    We have kept border incident free in last one year: BSF IG DK BooraWe have kept border incident free in last one year: BSF IG DK Boora

    The BSF is paramilitary force tasked with guarding 6,386.36 km of India's land border with Pakistan and Bangladesh during peacetime and preventing transnational crime. It is one of the largest border forces with a strength of 257,363 active personnel.

    The BSF also have an anti-Naxal headquarter in Bangalore. It provides oversight to the various battalions dedicated to fighting Naxalites in the red corridor region. The BSF has played an exemplary role in counter-Naxalite and counter-insurgency operations over the last decades. It also tackled counter-insurgency in the Seven Sisters states and played a vital role in eliminating anti-national elements across India.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 1, 2022, 10:33 [IST]
    X