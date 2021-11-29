For Quick Alerts
Omicron Covid Variant: Full list of countries with B.1.1.529 confirmed cases
New Delhi, Nov 29: A new South Africa covid variant B.1.1.529, designated by the WHO as a "variant of concern" has spread to more than a dozen countries.
A "variant of concern" is the WHO's top category of worrying Covid variants. WHO said the omicron variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are "concerning".
Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other VOCs.
The number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing in almost all provinces in South Africa.
Full list of countries hit by omicron covid variant
- South Africa
- Botswana
- Belgium
- Hong Kong
- Israel
- United Kingdom
- The Netherlands
- Germany
- Czech Republic
- Austria
- Denmark
- Australia
- Italy
- Canada
- France
