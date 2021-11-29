Omicron Covid Variant: Full list of countries with B.1.1.529 confirmed cases

India revises Covid-19 guidelines for international arrivals amid Omicron fears, to be effective from Dec 1

New Delhi, Nov 29: A new South Africa covid variant B.1.1.529, designated by the WHO as a "variant of concern" has spread to more than a dozen countries.

A "variant of concern" is the WHO's top category of worrying Covid variants. WHO said the omicron variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are "concerning".

Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other VOCs.

The number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing in almost all provinces in South Africa.

Full list of countries hit by omicron covid variant

South Africa

Botswana

Belgium

Hong Kong

Israel

United Kingdom

The Netherlands

Germany

Czech Republic

Austria

Denmark

Australia

Italy

Canada

France

