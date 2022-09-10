Imams coming to Assam need to inform police, register on government portal: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Old tweet of Himanta Biswa Sarma goes viral; Congress says, ‘Who is he cheating?’

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 10: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma once again mocked Rahul Gandhi on Friday which irked the Congress party.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Sarma shared a parody video of Rahul Gandhi. The character portrayed as former Congress president can be seen dancing over the song, Rahul Mera Naam, Record Mera Badnam.

The video shared by Sarma has drawn major flak from the Congress. Many leaders from the opposition party criticised him for this.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore shared the screenshot of the 2010 tweet of Himanta and asked PM Modi whom Himanta Biswa is cheating.

Hyderabad: Man dismantles mic, confronts Himanta Sarma on stage

"Beware of him. I know you won't allow him to cheat," the Congress leader said.

In the 2010 tweet, which has not been deleted, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Rahul Gandhi will be Prime Minister of our country in an appropriate time. Then our AASU will seek his appointment to meet him at new delhi."

Dear @narendramodi ji

Whom @himantabiswa cheating?

His tracked record shows ..

beware of him .

I know you won’t allow him to cheat .

Regards pic.twitter.com/3IkCAthfkN — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳✋மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) September 9, 2022

However, this is not the first time, Sarma had earlier mocked the Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and referred to it as one of the biggest comedies of this century.

He said that our country does not need yatras such as Bharat Jodo because "we live in a united India".

"India was divided only once in 1947 when a new country Pakistan was born and it was Rahul Gandhis party Congress which allowed that partition to happen," he said.

Pakistan rejects Himanta Sarma's 'Akhand Bharat’ remark

Sarma suggested the former Congress president that he should instead travel to Pakistan and do the yatra there so that people get an India that was undivided before the Partition.

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will travel 3,500 km, covering 12 states and two Union territories in 150 days, as a massive mass contact programme ahead of the 2024 general elections.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 9:26 [IST]