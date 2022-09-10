YouTube
  • search
Trending Queen Elizabeth II Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Old tweet of Himanta Biswa Sarma goes viral; Congress says, ‘Who is he cheating?’

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 10: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma once again mocked Rahul Gandhi on Friday which irked the Congress party.

    Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Sarma shared a parody video of Rahul Gandhi. The character portrayed as former Congress president can be seen dancing over the song, Rahul Mera Naam, Record Mera Badnam.

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

    The video shared by Sarma has drawn major flak from the Congress. Many leaders from the opposition party criticised him for this.

    Congress leader Manickam Tagore shared the screenshot of the 2010 tweet of Himanta and asked PM Modi whom Himanta Biswa is cheating.

    Hyderabad: Man dismantles mic, confronts Himanta Sarma on stageHyderabad: Man dismantles mic, confronts Himanta Sarma on stage

    "Beware of him. I know you won't allow him to cheat," the Congress leader said.

    In the 2010 tweet, which has not been deleted, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Rahul Gandhi will be Prime Minister of our country in an appropriate time. Then our AASU will seek his appointment to meet him at new delhi."

    However, this is not the first time, Sarma had earlier mocked the Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and referred to it as one of the biggest comedies of this century.

    He said that our country does not need yatras such as Bharat Jodo because "we live in a united India".

    "India was divided only once in 1947 when a new country Pakistan was born and it was Rahul Gandhis party Congress which allowed that partition to happen," he said.

    Pakistan rejects Himanta Sarma's 'Akhand Bharat’ remarkPakistan rejects Himanta Sarma's 'Akhand Bharat’ remark

    Sarma suggested the former Congress president that he should instead travel to Pakistan and do the yatra there so that people get an India that was undivided before the Partition.

    The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will travel 3,500 km, covering 12 states and two Union territories in 150 days, as a massive mass contact programme ahead of the 2024 general elections.

    Comments

    More HIMANTA BISWA SARMA News  

    Read more about:

    himanta biswa sarma congress tweet

    Story first published: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 9:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 10, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X