    Now, house sought for Lord Rama under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

    Lucknow, Dec 28: As if all the noise and politics over the Ram Temple was not enough, a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh has now sought a house for Lord Rama under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

    Makeshift Ram Temple at Ayodhya (A file photo)

    BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Ghosi, Hari Narayan Rajbhar has written to Ayodhya DM seeking a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana stating that Lord Rama has 'been living in a tent', reported ANI.

    Also Read | Ayodhya case to be heard by Supreme Court on Jan 4

    A makeshift temple for Lord Ram at the diputed site in Ayodhya was built after Babri Masjid was pulled down by a mob of kar sevaks in December 1992. There are idols of Lord Rama and his three younger brothers - Laxman, Bharat and Shatrughan- are installed at the makeshift temple.

    In 2017, a blower was installed at the makeshift temple at Ayodhya's disputed Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid site to keep Ram Lalla (infant Ram) warm in the winter after VHP threatened to protest the alleged neglect of the deity.

    Story first published: Friday, December 28, 2018, 9:07 [IST]
