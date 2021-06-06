UP: 19-year-old Dalit woman gangraped by six men in Bareilly: 3 accused held, police say

No plans for cabinet rejig: BJP's Uttar Pradesh in-charge meets Governor Anandiben

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, June 06: BJP national vice-president and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Radha Mohan Singh on Sunday dismissed the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle in the Yogi Adityanath government.

His remarks came after a meeting with Governor Anandiben Patel here, which he described as a formality.

Asked about the possibility of a reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh, Singh told reporters "there is nothing as such".

"After becoming the (party''s) in-charge of UP, I have not met the Governor. When she was the chief minister (of Gujarat), I was the Agriculture minister, I had an old association with Gujarat. Since, I could not meet her in the past six months, hence I met her today. This was a personal meeting and a formality," Singh said.

He said the Uttar Pradesh government and the organisation are moving very strongly.

"The strongest organisation and most popular government are working in UP," Singh said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, June 6, 2021, 14:27 [IST]