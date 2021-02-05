NIA seizes Rs 20 lakh, 130 live rounds during raids in Punjab in connection with Hizbul narco case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 05: The National Investigation Agency has recovered Rs 20 lakh and 130 live rounds following raids conducted in Punjab in connection with the Hizbul Mujahideen narco terror case.

The case on hand relates to the arrest of Hilal Ahmad an overground worker of the Hizbul Mujahideen and a close associate of Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo, who was then the commander of the outfit.

Hilal had gone to Amritsar to collect funds and further terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Rs 29 lakh and a vehicle was seized from him on April 25 2020 by the Punjab police. The case was later handed over to the NIA.

During the probe, it was revealed that Manpreet Singh, a hawala operator had collected heroin and weapons and transported them in his vehicle on the directions of Ranjit Singh. Singh later delivered the proceeds to the tune of Rs 35 lakh apart from weapons to one Bikram Singh a relative of Ranjit Singh in March 2020.

During the searches conducted by the NIA, Rs 20 lakh earned from drug proceeds, 130 live rounds of 9 mm, mobile phones, a pen drive, one bunch polythene bags used to pack the drugs, one Verna car, two wheeler documents, documents related to the properties apart from other incriminating material have been seized.