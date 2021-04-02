Waze wanted Hiran to own up in bomb scare case to prevent probe going to NIA, ATS

NIA raids: Journalist passed information about police movement to naxalites

New Delhi, Apr 02: The latest raids by the National Investigation Agency at 31 locations spread across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has revealed that a journalist was passing on information about the movements by the police to the naxalites.

Investigation revealed that Pangi Naganna had been ostensibly working as a journalist and was passing information about the police movements to the leaders of CPI(Maoist). He has also been involved in instigating the villagers to obstruct combing operations of police and prevent them from entering them into villages and motivating the villagers to revolt against the police parties and hold rallies against the government, NIA officials said.

NIA raids 31 locations in Andhra, Telangana, seize incriminating naxal related material

"Upon examination, Pangi Naganna revealed that he has been working as a journalist and passing information about police movements to the Maoists. He has also been involved in instigating villagers to stop combing operations, obstruct police from entering villages, revolt against police parties and to hold rallies against the government," the FIR said.

The FIR registered last month named 64 individuals including journalists, lawyers and civil rights activists. Six persons identified as angi Naganna, Anduluri Annapurna, Jangarla Koteswar Rao, Manukonda Srinivasa Rao, Rela Rajeswari and Boppudi Anjamma have been arrested in the case.

Raids spread across 8 districts of Andhra Pradesh namely Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Prakasam, Srikakulam, Kurnool, Krishna, East Godavari and Kadapa and four districts of Telangana namely Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Medak.

The case relates to the furthering of activities by the naxalites in Andhra Pradesh under the guise of frontal organisations.

The case pertains to seizure of revolutionary literature of CPI (Maoist), press notes, medicines, wire bundles and explosives substances from accused Pangi Naganna , who was intercepted by Munchingput Police

During the searches, 40 mobile phones, 44 SIM Cards, 70 storage devices such as hard discs, micro SD cards and flash cards, 184 CDs/DVDs, 19 pen drives and other incriminating material were seized.