New study says 2 doses of Covishield gives 94% protection against ICU admission

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 12: A new study says that two doses of Covishield gives 94 per cent protection against ICU admission and 77 per cent protection against hospitalisation. The study was carried out on more than 10,000 healthcare workers at the Christian Medical College in Vellore.

The study said that no death was seen in vaccinated healthcare workers. However one death was reported in the unvaccinated group and the person had multiple co-morbidities and had not taken the vaccine, the study also said.

The study said that among the 7,080 healthcare workers who completed two weeks after two shots, the vaccine protects 77 per cent of them from hospitalisation, 92 per cent from requiring oxygen and 94 per cent from hospital admission. In the case of the protective effect from the infection it is at 65 per cent.

Even with a single shot, the protection against hospitalisation, oxygen therapy and ICU admission was 70, 94 and 95 per cent respectively, the study showed. A single shot produced a protective effect of 60 per ent against the infection.

Story first published: Saturday, June 12, 2021, 9:34 [IST]