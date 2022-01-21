YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    New Parliament building cost likely to go up by Rs 200 cr, CPWD expected to get approval

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 21: The estimated project cost of the new Parliament building may increase by more than Rs 200 crore due to higher expenditure on steel, electronics and other works, and the CPWD is expected to get the Lok Sabha Secretariat's approval for the enhancement, sources said on Thursday.

    Labourers work on the new Parliament Building
    Labourers work on the new Parliament Building.PTI Photo

    Earlier this month, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the nodal agency for the construction of new parliament building, had sought in-principal approval of the LS Secretariat for the cost enhancement, the sources told PTI. They said that after the enhancement, the project is expected to cost around Rs 1200 crore. The new Parliament building project was awarded to the Tata Projects in 2020 for Rs 971 crore.

    The government had set October 2022 deadline for the building and aimed to hold the winter session this year in the new building. The sources said the CPWD have given the reasons behind the expected rise in the cost which include higher cost of steel as building is now constructed as per the norms of seismic zone 5.

    The cost on electronics is also expected rise as provisions are being made also for a modern audio-visual system, including tablets on the tables of MPs in both Houses of Parliament, the CPWD has said, according to the sources.

    Similarly, high-end technology devices are being considered for using in meeting rooms and chambers of ministers, the sources said. Another reason is the fact that the project developer has to comply with several directives of the Supreme Court such as all the earth excavated from the project site needed to be transported to the proposed Eco Park in Badarpur and not sold.

    "The Lok Sabha Secretariat received request from CPWD seeking in-principal approval proposal for enhancement in cost of construction of new parliament building earlier this month and it is likely to get approval," a source said.

    More PARLIAMENT News  

    Read more about:

    parliament

    Story first published: Friday, January 21, 2022, 8:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X