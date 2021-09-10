YouTube
    Nearly 73 cr vaccine doses administered in India so far, says Union Health Ministry

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 10: Nearly 73 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

    According to a provisional report, more than 56 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Friday.

    The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night, the ministry said.

    The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the health ministry said.

    Story first published: Friday, September 10, 2021, 21:44 [IST]
    X