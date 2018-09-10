National Herald: Sonia, Rahul’s plea on tax re-assessment rejected by Delhi HC

New Delhi, Sep 10: The Delhi High Court has rejected a plea filed by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in which they had challenged an income tax notice. The court rejected the plea that challenged the notice seeking tax re-assessment for the financial year 2011-2012.

The court observed that the Income Tax Department had the powers too re-open tax proceedings and that the petitioners can approach the IT department with their grievances.

The IT department had accused Rahul Gandhi of concealing income in the years 2011-12 by not disclosing that he was a director in Young Indian Private Limited. Sonia Gandhi had moved the Delhi HC challenging the re-opening of their assessments by the Income-Tax Department regarding the Young-Indian- National Herald Transactions.