Mutual cooperation in Covid era will strengthen our ties in future: PM Modi at 18th ASEAN-India summit

New Delhi, Oct 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Covid-19 tested the friendship of India and members of the ASEAN countries, but mutual cooperation will keep strengthening relations in the future and form base for goodwill between people.

Addressing the 18th ASEAN-India Summit via video conferencing PM Modi said, "Due to COVID-19, all of us had to face a lot of challenges, this challenging time was also a test of the India-ASEAN friendship. Our mutual cooperation in the COVID era will keep strengthening our relations in future and form a base for goodwill between our people."

The Indian Prime Minister highlighted the importance of the historical ties between India and ASEAN, its shared values, traditions, languages, texts, architecture, culture, and food and drink.

"History is witness that India and ASEAN have had vibrant relations for thousands of years. Their glimpses show our shared values, traditions, languages, texts, architecture, culture, food and drink. And that is why the unity and centrality of ASEAN have always been an important priority for India," said PM Modi.

India, being a founding member of the East Asia Summit, is committed to strengthening the East Asia Summit and making it more effective for dealing with contemporary challenges.

PM Modi was invited to the summit by the Sultan of Brunei. On the occasion of 30 years of India-ASEAN partnership and the 75th year of India's independence, PM Modi said that the important milestone will be celebrated as 'ASEAN-India Friendship Year'.

"The year 2022 will mark the completion of 30 years of our partnership. India will also complete 75 years of its independence. I am very glad that we will celebrate this important milestone as 'ASEAN-India Friendship Year'," added PM Modi at the Summit. With inputs from agencies

Story first published: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 16:41 [IST]