    Monsoon Session of Parliament: Distribution of pamphlets, leaflets, placards banned

    New Delhi, July 16: The Lok Sabha secretariat on Friday issued another advisory prohibiting distribution of pamphlets, leaflets or placards in the House during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

    The advisory was issued in response to the Opposition creating ruckus at the Parliament complex for not being given permission to hold demonstrations and dharna.

    Monsoon Session of Parliament: Distribution of pamphlets, leaflets, placards banned
    File photo of Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha

    As per established convention, no literature, questionnaire, pamphlets, Press notes, leaflets or any matter printed or otherwise should be distributed without the prior permission of Hon'ble Speaker within the precincts of the House. Placards are also strictly prohibited inside the Parliament House Complex, the order read.

    Vishguru's latest salvo - D(h)arna Mana Hai, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said while criticising the order.

    "What a farce. The attempts to muzzle the soul of India, its democracy and its very voice will fall flat," CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury said.

    In the past few Parliament sessions, there have been many disruptions with opposition leaders tearing placards and pamphlets and throwing them at the Chair. There have been many walk-outs and dharnas too. Members of the opposition were also seen holding placards from their seats in the well.

    The Lok Sabha Secretariat had on Thursday issued a revised booklet of list of words and expressions to be considered unparliamentary in both Houses. The list created a controversy as it included some words such as corruption, corrupt, tanashai, dictator among others.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 10:46 [IST]
    X