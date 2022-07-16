Why is govt 'running away' from giving legal responsibility for MSP, asks Congress

Monsoon Session of Parliament: 24 Bills listed

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 16: The Centre has listed 24 bills, including the Cantonment Bill, the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, for introduction in the Monsoon Session of Parliament that is scheduled to commence from Monday, news agency PTI reported.

The Cantonment Bill proposes to achieve greater developmental objectives in alignment with municipalities across the country and also facilitate "ease of living" in cantonments, according to a bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill seeks to rationalise the government's role in cooperatives and increase participation in the working of the multi-state cooperative societies, so as to increase public faith in these societies and create a conducive environment for their growth and development.

Similarly, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill seeks to strengthen the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code by introducing provisions on cross-border insolvency and certain other amendments for a time-bound resolution of stressed assets while maximising their value.

Some of the other bills listed for introduction are -- the Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill, the Development of Enterprises and Services Hubs Bill, which proposes to revise the Special Economic Zones Act, 2005 and frame rules, the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, the Warehousing (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill and the Competition (Amendment) Bill.

The government has also listed the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, which proposes to rationalise the prohibited areas and bring other amendments.

The Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill, the Old Grant (Regulation) Bill, the Forest (Conservation) (Amendment) Bill, the National Dental Commission Bill, the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, the Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill and the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill have also been listed for introduction.

The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, the Trafficking of Persons (Protection, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill and the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill are also listed for introduction during the session.

Two separate bills for Constitution amendment to revise the list of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) for Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu are also listed for introduction.

Saturday, July 16, 2022, 9:42 [IST]