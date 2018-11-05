Modi and Bhagwat in Varanasi; possible meeting on Nov 12 gives sleepless night to Opposition

New Delhi, Nov 5: If the task is very much cut out for the Sangh Pariwar as such that is working towards getting another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi then there is unrest among the opposition political party for obvious reasons that Prime Minister's Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi is going to be the hub of most of the activities in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections.

The Prime Minister will address a meeting in Varanasi on November 12 in which he is likely to gift Rs 2412 crore project for people of the city. He will be addressing the meeting at Wazidpur. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will be in Koirajpur for three days to discuss ideology and nationalism with the swayamsevaks.

The Prime Minister visited Varanasi for as many as 15 times in the past four and half years but this will be for the first time when Modi and Bhagwat will be in Varanasi together. Bhagwat will be in Varanasi for three days from November 11 while Modi will be in the city just for one day on November 12. It is expected that the RSS chief and Modi might meet in Varanasi for a shot while.

But the most interesting thing is that the possible meeting of the PM and RSS chief in Varanasi in a situation when political environment of the country is surcharged on the issue of temple construction in Ayodhya before 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This is giving sleepless night to opposition political parties. The BJP has made Varanasi the focal point for its success for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Opposition parties are well aware about this fact on Varanasi and political heavyweight of the opposition political parties are keeping a tab on this. So just before the visit of Bhagwat and Modi former chief minister of the state will be present at the Govardhan Puja function organised at Ram Manohar Lohia Ghat in Varanasi. He will also try to vow Yadav community of entire Poorvanchal by attending this programme. It has become a difficult task for the Yadav family to keep the community together. Programme of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and leaders of other political parties are also getting finalised.

During his Varanasi visit, the RSS chief will teach swayamsevaks the lesson of nationalism in a school in the city. The RSS workers are involved in preparation to welcome the chief of the organisation and many other exercise.