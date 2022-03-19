Pune: Minor girl raped by her brother and father, her grandfather for over 5 years

Pune, Mar 19: In a horrific incident, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father, older teenage brother and paternal grandfather over a span of five years, according to a First Information Report (FIR) filed at Bund Garden Police Station in Pune on March 18.

Police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape and molestation but have yet to arrest anybody, an official said.

While a case of rape was registered under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code against the brother and the 45-year-old father of the girl, who is 11-year-old now, at a police station in Pune, her grandfather (aged around 60) and the distant uncle (aged around 25) were charged under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), the police told Press Trust of India.

The survivor and her family members are from Bihar. They are currently living in Pune.

"The incident came to light when the girl opened up during a 'good touch and bad touch' session in her school. Her ordeal was going on for the last five years," said Ashwini Satpute, police inspector (crime).

The father started sexually assaulting his daughter in 2017 when they were living in Bihar, the police inspector said quoting the complaint.

"The girl's elder brother started sexually assaulting her around November 2020. Her grandfather and distant uncle used to touch her inappropriately," the police inspector said.

Inspector Satpute said that since all incidents occurred separately, the accused may not be aware of each other's actions, it is not a case of gang rape.

Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act will be added, the police said.

