New Delhi, Nov 1: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was recovering from a bout of dengue fever, said his wife Gursharan Kaur on Monday.

In a statement, Kaur thanked all the doctors, nurses, and support staff of AIIMS and friends and well-wishers for their whole-hearted support towards Manmohan Singh's speedy recovery.

"My family and I are pleased to inform all our friends and well-wishers that Dr Manmohan Singh has come home from the hospital and is recovering from his bout of dengue fever," she said, a day after he was discharged from the hospital.

The former Prime Minister was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after getting admitted on 13 October.

The family had said that he was admitted as he was feeling weak.

The 89-year-old Congress leader was admitted in a private ward at the Cardio-Neuro Centre and was treated by a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik.

A controversy had broken out after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya allegedly visited the hospital with a photographer. The former Prime Minister's daughter Daman Singh had accused the minister of taking his father's photos against the family's will after the ex-PM's photo from the hospital started doing rounds on social media sites. PTI

