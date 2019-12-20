  • search
    Mamata's referendum remark over citizenship law an insult to Parliament: Smriti Irani

    Kolkata, Dec 20: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her demand for UN-monitored referendum on amended Citizenship Act and NRC, saying her remark was an insult to the Parliament.

    Mamatas referendum remark over citizenship law an insult to Parliament: Smriti Irani
    Union Minister Smriti Irani

    The Union textile minister is in the city to attend an event at a city hotel.

    BJP buys skull caps to disturb peace: Mamata at anti-CAA rally

    "The comment (made by Banerjee) is an insult to Indian Parliament," Irani told reporters when asked to react on the chief minister's remark over the citizenship law.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Thursday dared the Narendra Modi government at the Centre to go for a UN-monitored referendum on the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed nationwide NRC and said that he will have to quit if it fails "mass vote".

    Story first published: Friday, December 20, 2019, 13:27 [IST]
