Malegaon blasts: File new application to challenge framing of charges, court tells Col Purohit

Mumbai, Sep 3: The Bombay High Court has directed Lt. Colonel S Purohit to file another application seeking stay on the framing of charges. The court said that another application would need to be filed to challenge the framing of charges by the Special Court of the National Investigation Agency.

Lt Col. Purohit had challenged the framing of charges in connection with the Malegaon blasts case. The court was scheduled to frame charges on September 5.

Last month Lt Col Purohit had moved the Supreme Court seeking a court monitored probe into his alleged abduction and illegal detention by the Maharashtra ATS. Purohit has also sought compensation for the illegal detention and torture he was subjected to. The petition had come up before a bench of Justice AM Sapre and Justice UU Lalit on Monday but the latter recused himself from hearing the petition.