Maharashtra: This city is charging Rs 5 for entering markets for an hour amid COVID spike

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Nashik (Maharashtra), Mar 31: Due to surge in COVID-19 cases, the Nashik administration came up with unique initiative. In an attempt to ensure decongestion in the public places, a ticket of Rs 5 per person has been issued, to enter market area for an hour.

Commissioner of Police of Nashik City, Deepak Pandey said, "We are using a different approach to contain COVID-19 spread in Nashik. We are issuing a ticket of Rs 5 per person to enter market area for an hour. It is an attempt to save the city from entering lockdown."

With over 26,000 active cases, Nashik is one of the top 10 districts of Maharashtra with most active COVID cases.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra''s Nashik district on Tuesday saw a single-day addition of 3,532 new COVID-19 cases and 23 casualties, an official said.

With the latest additions, the tally in the district has reached 1,78,214 and the toll rose to 2,374, the official said.

Of the latest fatalities, 10 are reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, nine were from other parts of the district and four from Malegaon.

Now, North Delhi civic body wants restaurants, shops to mention meat is halal or jhatka

According to the official data, 1,12,557 cases have been recorded so far in Nashik city, followed by 54,797 in other parts of the district, 8,563 in Malegaon and 2,297 outside the district.

At least 2,641 patients were discharged from various hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 1,49,782, the official said.

With the addition of 12,095 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tested conducted in the district to 7,30,989, he added.