Maharashtra: Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA calls for bandh against CAA, NRC and economic crisis

Mumbai, January 24: Security has been tightened in Mumbai in light of the statewide bandh called by Vachit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), led by Prakash Ambedkar.

The shutdown has been called to to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The VBA chief also said that the issue of the economy will also be raised during Maharashtra Bandh.

In a video message, Ambedkar had said that BEST bus employees, Taxi and Ola-Uber unions, and bank employees in Mumbai are likely to take part in the bandh. Many student organizations, teacher's & worker's unions will also be participating in the protest, he said. He also said that he has received support from 35 organisation.

According to Ambedkar, the implementation of CAA and NRC not only affects Muslims but also a large Hindu population.

Earlier, Ambedkar had said the party has received support from 35 organisations, and will participate in the bandh on January 24 against the Centre's 'undemocratic style of work'.