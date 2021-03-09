Maha Shivratri 2021: Why we must not sleep on 'The Greate Night Of Shiva'

Maha Shivratri 2019: Date, importance, significance and Puja Time of mahashivratri in India

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 09: Maha Shivratri 2021 or the 'Great night of Shiva', is one of the major festivals in Hinduism dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva.

As per the Hindu calendar, Shivratri is celebrated on the new moon day in the month of Maagha.

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the festival owes its origins to several versions, one of them being a celebration of Shiva and Parvati's marriage to each other.

Why is Mahashivratri celebrated? As per the legend, Mahashivarathiri is the day where Lord Shiva saved the universe by consuming a pot of poison which emerged from the churning of the ocean by devas and asuras. Some also believe that it's the day Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvathi. Mahashivratri 2021 Puja Timings: Chaturdashi Tithi begins: 2.39 pm on March 11 Chaturdashi Tithi ends: 3.02 pm on March 12 Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 06:27 PM to 09:29 PM on March 12 Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 09:29 PM to 12:31 AM on March 12 Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:31 AM to 03:32 AM, March 12 Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 03:32 AM to 06:34 AM, March 12 Significance Among all the twelve Shivarathris that occur in a calendar year, Mahashivarathri, the one that occurs in February-March is of the most spiritual significance. The Great Night of Shiva Devotees of Shiva stay awake the entire night on this auspicious night of Shivratri. Some perform poojas, chant Vedic mantras or Rudram, practice sadhana and meditation. These sacred practices bestow a sense of peace within us and oneness with the world.