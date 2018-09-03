  • search

Madhya Pradesh: Stones hurled at CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's vehicle in Sidhi

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Sidhi (MP), Sep 2:  Miscreants threw stones on the vehicle carrying Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is touring the state ahead of assembly polls, in Churhat area near Sidhi district, a police official said.

    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. PTI file photo
    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. PTI file photo

    Chouhan was not hurt in the incident, Churhat Police Inspector Ram Babu Choudhari told PTI over phone.

    He did not give any more information, saying he was busy discharging his duties at a public meeting of the chief minister in the district. Stones were hurled at Chouhan's vehicle in Churhat area - which is the assembly constituency of Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh, Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal said. Churhat is about 25 km from the district headquarters.

    [Also Read: Demanding allies a cause of concern for the BJP in Bihar; hard bargain continues]

    Later addressing a public meeting in the district as part of his Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Chouhan dared Singh to come in the open and fight with him. "Ajay Singh, if you have strength come in open and fight with me," he said.

    [Also Read: BJP may lose 30-40 seats in LS polls but NDA will return to power: Ramdas Athawale]

    "I am physically weak but I won't be bogged down by your deeds. People of the state are with me," he added. In a press release, Singh said no Congressman was involved in the stone-pelting incident. He said his party does not follow the culture of violence.

    "I suspect that it was a well thought and hatched conspiracy aimed at defaming me and people of Churhat," he added. Chouhan is touring the state in a bus modified as a chariot.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh bjp shivraj singh chauhan

    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 9:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue