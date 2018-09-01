Demanding allies a cause of concern for the BJP in Bihar; hard bargain continues

New Delhi, Sep 1: Seat sharing formula among the National Democratic Alliance partners for the 2019 Lok Sabha election is one thing but targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi is different.

Discussion on the issue still continues and some vibes are also getting exchanged but the way Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party chief Upendra Kushwaha are talking, bringing them on board will be an arduous task for the BJP.

Reportedly the JD (U) leadership said that it was Prime Minister Narendra Mod who is in the race to become the PM once again not Nitish Kumar so he will have to take a call on alliance to continue or not.

Als Read LJP to demand Lok Sabha seats from NDA in many southern states

However, some other leaders are saying that the alliance is here to stay and everything is alright.

Sources said that Bihar chief minister was upset with the seat sharing formula. As per this formula, the BJP will contest two seats less than what it has at present in the Lok Sabha, JD (U) will get 10 more than what is has in Lok Sabha, Lok Jan Shakti Party to get 5-6 seats to contest on, RLSP will be given two seats and one seat will be given to Jahanabad MP Arun Kumar who parted ways with Upendra Kushwaha but has been supporting the BJP.

Also Read Bihar seat sharing finalised: BJP may fight on 20 seats, JD (U) to get 12

Sources said that the BJP leadership has also promised to give JD (U) one Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand as a compensation of the Bihar arrangement and LJP has been promised to be given MoS for its leader Chirag Paswan.

Sources said that there was no issue on part of the LJP but JD (U) and RLSP are still troubling the NDA. JD (U) is demanding three seats in Jharkhand and RLSP is still indecisive and weighing his chances to go either with NDA or with Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress.

Sources said that both the leader Upendra Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar don't get along so for them to remain in the same alliance will not last long when Upendra Kushwaha said that people in the NDA did not want Narendra Modi to be the prime minister once again in 2019. He did not name anyone but his indication was quite apparent. He further said that they intentionally spread rumours to trigger conflict in the alliance.

Also Read Five states crucial for BJP in next Lok Sabha elections; party to devise new strategy

Sources said that Kushwaha has been looking for options ever since Nitish Kumar joined the NDA once again. But Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development's recent comment that a delicious 'kheer' (pudding) can be prepared with milk from the Yadavs and rice from the Kushwahas fueled speculation about a political realignments in Bihar.

Sources in the BJP said that the party will not compromise after a certain extent and may device a new strategy if these partner are not ready to come on board with option to either go ahead without JD (U) or without RLSP.