LIVE: Sushma Swaraj passes away in Delhi’s AIIMS at 67
New Delhi, Aug 06: Sushma Swaraj has passed away at Delhi's AIIMS on Tuesday after cardiac arrest. She was brought dead to the hospital emergency an hour ago.
The two-time MP had previously opted out of contesting in Lok Sabha election 2019 due to health concerns.
Here are the LIVE updates:
Aug 6, 2019 11:42 PM Read More
Aug 6, 2019 11:42 PM Aug 6, 2019 11:42 PM Aug 6, 2019 11:41 PM
-
-
Three hours before news of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj demise broke, she had tweeted thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," she said in her last tweet.
प्रधान मंत्री जी - आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime.
प्रधान मंत्री जी - आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime.— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 6, 2019