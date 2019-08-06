LIVE: Sushma Swaraj passes away in Delhi’s AIIMS at 67

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 06: Sushma Swaraj has passed away at Delhi's AIIMS on Tuesday after cardiac arrest. She was brought dead to the hospital emergency an hour ago.

The two-time MP had previously opted out of contesting in Lok Sabha election 2019 due to health concerns.

Here are the LIVE updates:

PM Modi tweeted,''A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service & bettering lives of poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people.'' BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda arrives at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, & Prahalad Singh Patel have also reached AIIMS Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi where Former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj, passed away.

Three hours before news of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj demise broke, she had tweeted thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," she said in her last tweet.

प्रधान मंत्री जी - आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 6, 2019