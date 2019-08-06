  • search
    LIVE: Sushma Swaraj passes away in Delhi’s AIIMS at 67

    New Delhi, Aug 06: Sushma Swaraj has passed away at Delhi's AIIMS on Tuesday after cardiac arrest. She was brought dead to the hospital emergency an hour ago.

    Sushma Swaraj admitted at Delhi’s AIIMS

    The two-time MP had previously opted out of contesting in Lok Sabha election 2019 due to health concerns.

    Here are the LIVE updates:

    Aug 6, 2019 11:42 PM

    PM Modi tweeted,''A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service & bettering lives of poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people.''

    Aug 6, 2019 11:42 PM

    BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda arrives at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

    Aug 6, 2019 11:42 PM

    Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, & Prahalad Singh Patel have also reached AIIMS

    Aug 6, 2019 11:41 PM

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi where Former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj, passed away.

    Three hours before news of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj demise broke, she had tweeted thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    "Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," she said in her last tweet.

