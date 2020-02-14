The joy of our lives: Sushma Swaraj's husband warm birthday wishes for late leader

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 14: It is former external affairs minister and late Sushma Swaraj's 68th birth anniversary today, and her husband Swaraj Kaushal took to Twitter to share a warm message on this occassion.

The former Governor of Mizoram Swaraj Kaushal also uploaded a picture of his beaming wife, sporting a radiant smile with a knife in hand, and a cake in front of her.

Swaraj Kaushal captioned the picture with a heart-touching message. Check out the tweet:

The duo, often hailed for having 'one of the greatest love stories in modern India' who met in college while studying law in Delhi. Their 44 year marriage began at the height of the Emergency period on July 13, 1975. But beyond the political turmoil of the time, their families too were opposed to the match. Sushma came from rather orthodox family in Haryana.

Despite both families raising their objections, the duo got married, and Sushma took her husband's name.

Sushma Swaraj 68th birth anniversary: Some striking facts about 'People's Minister'

Born on February 14 in 1952, Swaraj was one of the firebrand leaders of the BJP, had served as the Minister of External Affairs from May 2014 to May 2019. She had died on August 6, 2019, following a massive cardiac arrest.

Earlier this year, she was conferred Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

Swaraj had restored our faith in bureaucracy and had received applause from all around the world. She was one of the most followed foreign ministers on Twitter globally. She was known for helping Indians stuck abroad as she was quick to respond to their calls for help on Twitter. Swaraj even became popular in Pakistan for her response to people wanting to get visas for medical treatment in India.